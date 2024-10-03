Jets shine spotlight on local heroes

Winnipeg, October 3, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets will launch the Winnipeg Jets Community Hero Program, presented by Bell MTS, to highlight the many Manitoba heroes making a difference in our community. The program was created to honour grassroots heroes and acknowledge deserving Manitobans who make meaningful and consistent contributions in their community.

Fans can nominate a “Community Hero” who will be recognized at each 2024-25 regular season Jets home game. Heroes can be anyone who has made a positive impact in their community, whether as a nurse, teacher, coach, local leader, or mental health supporter who goes that extra mile to give back to others.

Selected heroes will be invited to attend a Winnipeg Jets home game with a guest and will enjoy a $100 food and beverage credit. Each hero will receive in-game recognition and will also be profiled online at winnipegjets.com and highlighted across Winnipeg Jets social media channels.

All nominators will be entered to win a variety of Winnipeg Jets prizes and those whose heroes are selected will also take in the game to see their hero honoured courtesy of Bell MTS.

Nominations are now open at winnipegjets.com/communityheroprogram

