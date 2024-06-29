Jets select Walton 187th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

Walton
By Winnipeg Jets PR
WINNIPEG, June 29, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of forward Kieron Walton 187th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Walton, 18, had 43 points (18G, 25A) in 65 games with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves last season. During the past two seasons with Sudbury, the Toronto native has 56 points (26G, 30A) in 111 games.

Kieron Walton

Center

Born Apr 22 2006 -- Toronto, ONT

Height 6.06 -- Weight 211 -- Shoots L

Kieron Walton Stats on EliteProspects https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/911130/kieron-walton

