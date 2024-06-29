Jets select He 109th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, June 29, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of forward Kevin He 109th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. He, 18, racked up 53 points (31G, 22A) in 64 games with the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs last season. He’s played the past two seasons with Niagara, totalling 87 points (52G, 35A) in 130 games. At 109th overall, He becomes the highest China-born player ever drafted in the NHL.

Kevin He

Left Wing

Born Apr 30 2006 -- Nobleton, ONT

Height 5.11 -- Weight 182 -- Shoots L

