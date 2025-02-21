Jets reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off

WINNIPEG - As a deep thinker, Jets goaltender Eric Comrie often ponders many of life’s great questions.
On Thursday night Comrie was faced with a personal conundrum. Cheer for Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor on Team USA or root for his home country and good pal Josh Morrissey on Team Canada.
“I was thinking about it last night, like who do I cheer for? I didn’t want Helly to get scored on, so I guess I was kind of cheering for the States I guess, in a way. But I am Canadian, I played for Team Canada, so I was very conflicted. It was like ‘I can’t lose this game’,” laughed Comrie.
Comrie, who was born in Edmonton and spent much of his childhood living in America, dons both the Canadian and American flag on the back of his helmet. Much like the helmet, his fandom was split right down the middle despite Canada emerging victorious, winning 3-2 in overtime.
“When I saw the USA lost, Helly lost, I kinda felt like I lost the game, just because I wanted him to win it. He’s my close friend. But I wanted Josh to win it, too. And I felt really bad for him that he didn’t have the opportunity to play in (the final). But he’s going to have many more opportunities to play for them, he’s an excellent defenceman. But I really felt bad for Helly.”