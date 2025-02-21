Jets reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Faceoff was the first ‘best on best’ hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Fans and players alike were starved for a tournament like this one.

“We need to have more best of the best. I’m looking forward to the Olympics next year and going forward. I think the biggest thing that I took away from it was the response from everybody else in the community,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“You got ESPN’s First Take talking about (hockey). You got P.K. Subban vouching for not just the sport but for the athletes and the mindset on what (the event) meant to these guys. At the same time as the NBA All-Star Game, you see two ends of the spectrum. You see a pickup basketball game with guys doing half-court shots and you three fights in nine seconds. It’s a huge difference.”

“I think it was unbelievable for the game of hockey. If I think about growing the game, it’s a hard game to grow. In the sense that unfortunately it’s a very expensive game to play for kids, and it shouldn’t be,” said Comrie.

“Just watching it last night, it was unbelievable. I think it’s going to get so many people who never watched the game in the States to hope they can get their kids into hockey and start playing.”

ONTO SAINT LOU’

The Jets re-ignite their schedule and hope to continue their win streak on Saturday when they take on the Blues.

Arniel said following Friday’s skate that both Hellebuyck and Morrissey were on their way back to Manitoba for some much-needed rest and won’t be with the team for the game. Kyle Connor was on his way to Missouri – he’ll be in the lineup Saturday against St. Louis.

“I'll talk to him once we get down to St. Louis. But he was the one right away wanting to play. He wanted to play in St. Louis. I don't ever want to take that option away from the guys,” said Arniel.

The Jets rode in the break on an eight-game win streak and hope to make it nine – a franchise record. DeMelo knows it won’t come easy.

“We were playing really well, it’s not going to just replicate itself, we feel like we’ve had a good week of practice here and we need to try to get our mindset right and get things ready to go for a big game,” said DeMelo.

“We want to keep this thing going, we want to see how far we can take it and continue to improve on our game.”