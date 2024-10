WINNIPEG, October 3, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following four players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Manitoba Moose:

D – Simon Lundmark

F – Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

F – Mason Shaw

F – Dominic Toninato

The following three players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:

G – Thomas Milic

D – Tyrel Bauer

D – Dmitry Kuzmin

-#####-