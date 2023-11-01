Jets Prospect Report: November

It’s been a tremendous start to the season for Rutger McGroarty.

The Jets 2022 first round selection is tied for atop the NCAA in scoring with 15 points in eight games (teammate T.J. Hughes also has 15 points) for the third ranked Michigan Wolverines.

McGroarty joined the Ground Control podcast last week fresh off a 7-1 win and a shootout loss to rival Ohio State on home ice. He touched on the passion of the fans at Yost Ice Arena during matchups with the Buckeyes.

“The fans are always buzzing, it’s such an unbelievable atmosphere. Having chants, saying mean things to Ohio State,” said McGroarty.

“I get chills, like you are moving in warmups and after the national anthem everybody roars, everybody is so fired up. It’s so tough not to get fired up for those games, you’re not a hockey player if you don’t get fired up for those games.”

Former Michigan teammate Adam Fantilli and fellow Jets prospect Colby Barlow have brought up the different type of energy that McGroarty brings to the dressing room.

“I would say the main thing for me that I take pride in is natural energy. Nothing fake, like just come in every single day, if it’s a Monday after we got swept on the weekend or Monday when we swept them on the weekend, no matter what I’m coming in buzzing, always laughing, always smiling. I feel like it’s just a natural thing for me. I don’t have to fake it, I’m always excited, having fun.”

McGroaty said he some of his personality from his mom who is ‘always buzzing’ and added his dad is great but he gives most of the credit to his grandpa.

“Funny story, my grandpa would walk with my sister and I when we were three, four years old around our local mall and he would stop and talk to everybody,” said McGroarty.

“I’ve had those people skills since I was so young with my grandpa talking to everybody, I’ve always loved to chit chat and have fun.”

In July, McGroarty and his fellow Winnipeg Jets prospects were in Winnipeg for development camp. From the first day to the final day, the players would stop for photos and sign autographs while walking from one rink to another at the hockey for all centre.

“Winnipeg has done such a great job with drafting and getting guys that are just great humans. Like just good dudes, like great guys,” said McGroarty.

“So, I feel like it was just kind of like second nature for everybody. Everybody had a smile on their face, no one was complaining. Everybody was just having fun with this.”

McGroarty did not get to take part of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton since he was busy getting ready for the 2023-24 campaign with his Wolverine teammates. He received a FaceTime from the group before they departed for BC.

“Not being able to play with those guys, all the stories they told me just from hanging out in the locker room and at the hotel,” said McGroarty.

“Those are the best times, they’re a bunch of beauties.”

One of those beauties he is referring to is Brad Lambert, who seems like a quiet, reserved individual but McGroarty claims there is another layer to the Finnish forward. The two were selected in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Jets and hopes to one day play with Lambert in the NHL.

“We both kind of have the same timeline, obviously he’s played in Finland, he’s played in different spots than me, but it’s been kind of the same process. I’ve played against him at the World Juniors,” said McGroarty.

“There definitely is a talkative side to Brad. Honestly, a non-biased response, I would put him in the top five to ten funniest guys I’ve ever, just his one liners are just so funny. He’s unreal, I love Brad.”

MOOSE OFF TO A GOOD START

Through six games, the Manitoba Moose have jumped out to a 4-2 start.

The Jets AHL affiliate swept their weekend series with the Texas Stars on the road last weekend winning 3-2 in a shootout on Friday and then edging the home side 6-5 in overtime on Saturday.

Brad Lambert is off to a sizzling start to the season with points in all six of the Moose games so far (3G, 6A), Nikita Chibrikov has eight points (1G, 7A) in six games to start off his North American pro hockey career and Kyle Capobianco has eight points (4G, 4A) in his last four games.

Collin Delia has started four of the six games in net for the Moose, he is 3-1 with a 2.93 goals against average and .889 save percentage. Oskari Salminen is 1-1 with a 2.97 goals against average and .872 save percentage.

Manitoba will play four straight at Canada Life Centre beginning with two games against Rockford on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5. They will also host Laval November 12-13 as well.

OTHER PROSPECT NOTES

Thomas Milic is enjoying his first season in pro hockey with the Jets ECHL affiliate Norfolk. Milic was taken in the fifth round by the Jets this past June and has already been named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of October 23-29. He is 2-0-1 in three starts with 1.29 goals against average and a .944 save percentage.

Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow has at least a point in nine of his ten games this season and is currently on a seven-game point streak (4G, 4A) and is up to 12 points to start his OHL campaign.