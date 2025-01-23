Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Updates on Barlow, Yager and Walton

Prospect Report_Colby Barlow
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

It took time but it looks like Colby Barlow has found his groove with the Oshawa Generals. The Jets 2023 first round selection was sent to one of the OHL’s best teams in early October from the Owen Sound Attack in a massive deal.

The Generals went to the league final last season and before Barlow’s arrival had three kids that were selected in the first round of the NHL Draft in Calum Ritchie (Colorado, 2023), Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim, 2024) and Ben Danford (Toronto, 2024).

“He was the guy in Owen Sound but here now, he’s not the only guy and he’s kind of coming into a team that had a lot of success last year,” said Generals head coach Brad Malone.

“And not necessarily a pecking order but certainly guys that have already established themselves.”

Barlow didn’t record a point in his first six games, but he has 39 points (22 G, 17A) in his last 35 games. Malone said that even though the points weren’t there at the start, Barlow was doing all the right things on and off the ice.

“He was getting a ton of opportunities. Just the puck wasn’t going in and he didn’t allow that frustration to creep into the team game,” said Malone.

“He’s been a great example for our younger guys and even his peers just on how to handle things when things aren’t going well. He’s been a great pro and he’s done everything that we’ve asked of him away from the puck in terms of checking and playing a 200-foot game.”

Before taking over as head coach in Oshawa, Malone was hired as player development coach and helped Barlow work through his offensive struggles.

“I just kind of emphasized ‘When you show up in Winnipeg, the top six is full. There’s a lot of skill in that top six, so if you want to be everyday Jet, you’re going to have to buy into being a checker that can play the structure and can score’”, said Malone.

“All these good NHL teams, they want their first rounders to come in and play full time but the whole checking emphasis in junior isn’t there. We’re trying to give that responsibility to Colby on a nightly basis so that when he does get to Winnipeg, that he’s put down some tape for management and the coaching staff to see that he’s able to play in that third line role and be a responsible checker and play hard and forecheck.”

MOOSE UPDATE

A tough season for the Jets AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose got a little tougher with the news that Nikita Chibrikov is done for the season after suffering a lower-body injury on the weekend against Toronto. Dave Minuk of the Illegal Curve broke the news on Tuesday that the Moose leading scorer (18 points in 30 games) would be done for the season.

“I feel awful for Chibby. You never like to say anyone go down but it’s an opportunity for other guys to step up,” said Brad Lambert on Wednesday.

“Kind of try to contribute and we’ll have to battle as best as we can without him.”

The Moose will continue their homestand Thursday and Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins after losing both games against the Toronto Marlies last weekend.

OTHER PROSPECTS

  • Kieron Walton’s incredible season keeps on going as the Jets sixth round pick from 2024 has moved his way into fourth spot in the Ontario Hockey League scoring race (27 G, 43A in 42 games). Walton is fourth in assists (43), second in power play assists (21) and tied for second in game winning goals (6).
  • Kevin He (4th round, 2024) has led the Niagra IceDogs to second spot in the Central Division as the IceDogs are one point behind first place Barrie. As of Thursday, He is 15th in the OHL in scoring with 55 points in 42 games.
  • Brayden Yager (1st round, 2022) served as Canada’s captain at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa. Since he was traded from Moose Jaw to Lethbridge, Yager has 14 points in nine games with the Hurricanes. Lethbridge is fourth in the Eastern Conference just a couple points behind the first place Medicine Hat Tigers.
  • Connor Levis (7th round, 2023) is almost a point per game player with his hometown team, the Vancouver Giants. Levis has 35 points in 40 games for the Giants. The biggest news regarding Levis came last month when he announced that he will be heading to the NCAA to play for Bowling Green State University at the conclusion of the WHL season. Levis is the first Giant to commit to an NCAA school following the changes to eligibility rules for NCAA hockey.
  • Markus Loponen (5th round, 2024) is adjusting to his first season playing in North America and has 10 points in his last 10 games with the Victoria Royals in the WHL.

News Feed

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

Cheveldayoff assesses Jets at the midway point

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Three things - Mistakes hurt Jets against Utah

GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Dylan Samberg explains the worst places to block a shot

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

Three things - Kyle Connor puts on a show

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Three things - Another game, another shutout for Hellebuyck

Two big games for Arniel Saturday night