Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

“He was getting a ton of opportunities. Just the puck wasn’t going in and he didn’t allow that frustration to creep into the team game,” said Malone.

“He’s been a great example for our younger guys and even his peers just on how to handle things when things aren’t going well. He’s been a great pro and he’s done everything that we’ve asked of him away from the puck in terms of checking and playing a 200-foot game.”

Before taking over as head coach in Oshawa, Malone was hired as player development coach and helped Barlow work through his offensive struggles.

“I just kind of emphasized ‘When you show up in Winnipeg, the top six is full. There’s a lot of skill in that top six, so if you want to be everyday Jet, you’re going to have to buy into being a checker that can play the structure and can score’”, said Malone.

“All these good NHL teams, they want their first rounders to come in and play full time but the whole checking emphasis in junior isn’t there. We’re trying to give that responsibility to Colby on a nightly basis so that when he does get to Winnipeg, that he’s put down some tape for management and the coaching staff to see that he’s able to play in that third line role and be a responsible checker and play hard and forecheck.”

MOOSE UPDATE

A tough season for the Jets AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose got a little tougher with the news that Nikita Chibrikov is done for the season after suffering a lower-body injury on the weekend against Toronto. Dave Minuk of the Illegal Curve broke the news on Tuesday that the Moose leading scorer (18 points in 30 games) would be done for the season.

“I feel awful for Chibby. You never like to say anyone go down but it’s an opportunity for other guys to step up,” said Brad Lambert on Wednesday.

“Kind of try to contribute and we’ll have to battle as best as we can without him.”

The Moose will continue their homestand Thursday and Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins after losing both games against the Toronto Marlies last weekend.

OTHER PROSPECTS