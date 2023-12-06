Jets Prospect Report: December

Thanks to a red-hot start to his season, Jets prospect and Manitoba Moose forward Brad Lambert is currently sitting at 14 points (6G, 8A) in 18 games.

The 19-year-old has literally been everywhere the two seasons previous to this one with stops in Finland (Liiga), Winnipeg (Both AHL and NHL) and Seattle (WHL). Clearly, playing in so many leagues in such a short time was not part of his plans.

“I did not expect (that). The least expected one was the Western Hockey League. But you know, it’s awesome to have all those experiences and you know, you can take something away from all of that and learn,” said Lambert on the Ground Control podcast while the Moose were in Grand Rapids.

“Get better as a player and as a person, meeting a ton of new people. That’s a ton of great friends, lifelong friends along the way. So, it’s been awesome.”

Fortunately for Lambert this season, he has had one address and has enjoyed the stability that comes with that.

“Yeah, it’s nice to be on one team and right now I would say hoping to play well enough to get a call up (to the Jets),” said Lambert.

“It’s great to be in Winnipeg and I’m enjoying myself here.”

Perhaps the closest Lambert felt to the National Hockey League was during the preseason in 2022 and one game stands out. Lambert recorded a goal and an assist in an overtime win over the Canadiens in Montreal.

“I obviously knew there’s a lot more work in front of me, but I thought I could give myself a chance. You know if I can get playing as good as I can,” said Lambert.

“But obviously, I know how hard it is to get there and the best league in the world. There’s a lot of work to do. But I was just trying to give myself the best chance and that’s all I can do.”

Playing with the Moose with the Jets in the same building is as good an opportunity as a prospect can have but the Finnish born forward understands team success is just as important as individual success.

“Yeah, it’s been up and down. You know, we’ve had some tough losses as a team. Some great wins as a team,” said Lambert.

“We are working on that consistency, a more consistent game in and game out game, play with the details and not be as inconsistent, so we get better results. But you know, it’s been good, and I hope we can get this thing back on track.”

The Moose have a younger roster this season especially up front with Lambert, 20-year-old Chaz Lucius and 19-year-old Danny Zhilkin and that is a big reason for the inconsistent play on the ice.

“I think with a younger roster it’s expected. I think we’re going to battle through it,” said Lambert.

“You know, younger roster, we’re gonna get a lot better during the season as the season goes on. So, I think you know, I think we’ll be fine.”

While he seems quiet to many, fellow Jet prospect Rutger McGroarty called Lambert one of the ‘five to ten funniest people’ that he knows.

“When you are around good company, you become funny yourself too,” laughed Lambert.

“He’s a fun guy as well. So, you know, we get along great, and we have a lot of laughs.’

MOOSE HAVE BIG WEEKEND

After going 3-3 on their season long six game road trip, the Moose swept a weekend series with the Rockford IceHogs winning 4-2 and 3-1 to get back to .500 at 9-9 having won three straight.

Collin Delia was outstanding in that series with the Chicago Blackhawks minor league affiliate, stopping 50 of 53 shots. Jeff Mallot has started to heat up as well with back-to-back multi point games and that has moved him to third in team scoring with 15 points in 17 games. Nikita Chibrikov leads the Moose in scoring and is tied for third in AHL rookie scoring with 18 points (8G, 10A). Chibrikov shares third spot with Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato.

Manitoba will head to Calgary to take on the Wranglers Friday and Sunday before returning home for a weekend series with the Milwaukee Admirals on December 15 and 17. The Admirals have knocked out the Moose the last two postseasons.

OTHER PROSPECT NOTES

G Domenic DiVincentiis (2022, 7th round) was named to Hockey Canada’s World Juniors Selection Camp that starts Sunday in Oakville, Ontario.