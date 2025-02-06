Jets launch Deposit Campaign

WINNIPEG, Feb. 6, 2025 – Fans wishing to secure their tickets to the Winnipeg Jets 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff games can do so now through the Winnipeg Jets Deposit Campaign. A $250 deposit for 2025-26 Membership secures priority access to 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Created in response to the demand for playoff tickets, this season’s Deposit Campaign follows the successful launch of the initiative last season. In past seasons, Stanley Cup Playoff tickets for Winnipeg Jets home games have sold out within hours of being released to the public.

Priority access to playoff packages has been identified as a top benefit for Winnipeg Jets Season Ticket Members. Members also enjoying significant savings over the price of single game tickets, the option of buying additional tickets at Member pricing throughout the regular season, up to 25 percent savings on concession fan-favourites and at Jets Gear, and more. Access to exclusive events, contests and gifts also enhances fandom beyond the game experience.

More than 500 Member-exclusive prizes are awarded throughout the hockey season through contesting, including merchandise, collectibles and experiences like meet and greets, pre-game parties, in-game experiences, and even trips to fly with the team. Exclusive Member-only events include this season’s new Skate with the Players, which saw more than 1,000 Members and their guests take part over two days, and the second annual Photo Day, another capacity event with more than 1,900 Members and their guests collecting photos with their favourite players. Signature events also include the Draft Party, Photo on the Ice, Paint the Rink and the annual Member Appreciation Game.

Fans can be there for every moment and milestone in 2025-26 with Season Ticket Membership starting at just $42 per game.

Complete information on the campaign and new 2025-26 Winnipeg Jets Season Ticket Membership packages, as well as the opportunity to sign up is at winnipegjets.com/deposit.