Jets host Parkinson's Awareness Game April 4

WINNIPEG, March 18, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets will host a Parkinson’s Awareness Game on Thursday, April 4 when they take on the Calgary Flames. Jets forward Kyle Connor, who has been directly impacted by the disease, is an ambassador for the initiative.

Parkinson’s Disease is a degenerative neurological disorder affecting movement and which can have significant impacts on those affected along with their families and caregivers. The game will raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s through two local initiatives – the Movement Disorder Clinic run through Deer Lodge Centre, and U-Turn Parkinson’s, a wellness centre offering classes, resources and support to those living with the disease.

The game’s 50/50 proceeds will be directed to the Movement Disorder Clinic and U-Turn Parkinson’s. The pot will be sweetened for the game, starting at $20,000.

A ceremonial puck drop will honour local individuals affected by and making a difference in the lives of those with the disease:

• Dr. Doug Hobson is a neurologist and Assistant Professor with the University of Manitoba where he is the co-director of the Interdisciplinary Movement Disorder Clinic at Deer Lodge Centre, which he helped to found in 2006, and the Movement Disorder Program at the University of Manitoba.

• Tim Hague Sr., a retired nurse of 20-plus years, lives with the disease and is the founder of the Parkinson’s wellness centre, U-Turn Parkinson’s. Competing with his son Tim, Hague Sr. won the first-ever Amazing Race Canada in 2013, raising awareness for the disease along his journey.

• Ray Ritsema is a long-time Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Season Ticket Member living with Parkinson’s.

Tickets donated by Season Ticket Members to the True North Youth Foundation for the April 4 game will be directed to U-Turn Parkinson’s and the Movement Disorder Clinic to allow program participants to attend the game.

Additionally, members of U-Turn Parkinson’s recently attended a Jets practice followed by an exercise class hosted at Canada Life Centre with special guest Kyle Connor.

Tickets for the Winnipeg Jets Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Game are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.