Jets host first Ukrainian Heritage Night Jan. 2, 2025

WINNIPEG, Dec. 19, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their first Ukrainian Heritage Night on Jan. 2, 2025 when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. The game celebrates Ukrainian culture with food, dance and music, and will also honour organizations and individuals for their positive impact on Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.

Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and it’s Tsvit dancers will perform on the concourse before the game and during intermissions. The Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus will sing the anthems and local Ukrainian band Zrada will be featured on the in-bowl stage performing their modern take on Ukrainian folk music. Accordion player Nancy Sedo will accompany the Winnipeg Jets’ organist.

Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba, Manitoba Parents for Ukrainian Education (MPUE) and Jets alumnus Dave Babych and brother Wayne Babych, also a former NHL player, who both work with Canadian Friends of Hockey in Ukraine will be recognized at the game.

Canada Life Centre Executive Chef Richard Duncan has collaborated with Mashyn Family Food, a catering business and canteen in the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex operated by recent Canadian newcomers and which has become known for serving homemade Ukrainian dishes. Canada Life Centre concessions will feature their homemade perogies, meat varenyky, and honey cake.

The Ukrainian Heritage logo was designed by Ukrainian graphic designer Andrii Sobchuk, who was born in Lutsk, Ukraine and relocated to Canada after the war began in 2022. Inspired by Ukrainian embroidery, the design features Ukrainian symbols and the Ukrainian Coat of Arms, and uses blue and yellow, which have the commonality of reflecting the colours of the Ukrainian and City of Winnipeg flags and the sky and wheat fields in both places. Winnipeg Jets Ukrainian Heritage merchandise is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com.

Team-issued Ukrainian Heritage Night jerseys featuring the logo will be auctioned off on the concourse. Proceeds from the auction will go toward local initiatives that support the Ukrainian community.

Tickets for Ukrainian Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

