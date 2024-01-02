Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Month

By Press Release

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Month for December.

Hellebuyck, 30, went 7-0-2 in December with a .934 save percentage and a 1.88 goals-against average. The Commerce, Mich. native only allowed more than two goals in a game just once during the month. Hellebuyck helped the Jets to an NHL-best 10-1-2 record in December and his seven wins tied for the most by a goalie in the month. Two notable performances in December were a pair of 34-save wins over Colorado on Dec. 7 and Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

Hellebuyck, the 2020 Vezina Trophy winner and a three-time finalist for the award, is tied for second in the NHL with 17 wins in 2023-24. He also ranks among the top-10 in SV% (.919) and GAA (2.34) among goalies that have started more than three games. The Jets have not allowed more than three goals in a game since Nov. 2 and over that span Hellebuyck is 13-6-2 with a shutout, a 2.00 GAA, and a .931 SV%.

This is the first time in his career that Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Month. He is the first Jets player selected for the honour since 2018-19 and just the second Winnipeg player selected since the franchise relocated to Manitoba

