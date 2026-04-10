Jets get huge win in St. Louis

Mark Scheifele recorded two assists and is now at 99 points for the season in 3-2 win

2526_ThreeThings_STL.04.09
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Mark Scheifele became the second player in franchise history to record 99 points in a season with a couple of assists as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Iafallo, Josh Morrissey and Jonathan Toews scored for the Jets who are 13-5-4 since the Olympic break and will return home to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

AI GETS JETS ON THE BOARD

After giving up the game’s first goal, the Jets played an impressive first period outshooting the Blues 16-12. Winnipeg would tie the game at 9:24 and it was Mark Scheifele collecting the puck behind the Blues net, he spotted Alex Iafallo coming to the front of the net and delivered a perfect pass that Iafallo slammed home for his 13th of the season.

WPG@STL: Iafallo scores goal against Jordan Binnington

JMO TAKES AND GIVES

With the game tied at one in the first, Josh Morrissey helped out his goaltender Connor Hellebuyck when the Blues Dylan Holloway looked to have a sure goal, but Morrissey denied him at the goal line to keep the game 1-1.

"I mean, just this time of year is desperation hockey, so try to keep out of the net," said Morrissey of the save.

"And you know what? Thankfully, it didn’t go in."

That save would turn out to be huge because in the second, Winnipeg took the lead for the first time, and it was Morrissey pouncing on a Jacob Bryson rebound and he would beat Jordan Binnington for his 14th. Scheifele would get a secondary assist and that moved him to 99 points, the second most points in a season in franchise history.

A minute and 40 seconds later, Jonathan Toews scored his second goal in as many games for his 11th thanks to a brilliant pass from Cole Perfetti, the Jets lead 3-1 after 40. Toews goal would turn out to be the eventual game winner, his first GWG as a member of the Jets.

WPG@STL: Toews scores goal against Jordan Binnington

PK THE STORY

The Blues scored their first goal of the night courtesy of their power play of the night, but the Jets penalty kill shut down the St. Louis man advantage on the next four chances, going four-for-five. The biggest moment came late in the third period with the Jets leading by one and Morrissey took a high-sticking penalty on Jimmy Snuggerud. Winnipeg completely contained the Blues power play not allowing a single shot during that kill, and helped close out the game.

“We went to get aggressive on the goal and we left the middle open, which they were obviously trying to get it to. After that, we didn’t allow any of that stuff to really get inside there. The stuff that was coming was coming from the outside. We did a good job with our sticks, with our lanes," said head coach Scott Arniel. 

"The other side for me was that we did a good job with our clears. We had chances, especially in third but also in the second, where there were times where (there were) 50-50 pucks or guys were battling against one versus two and we were finding ways to get the puck and get it down the ice."

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