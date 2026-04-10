Jets get huge win in St. Louis

Mark Scheifele became the second player in franchise history to record 99 points in a season with a couple of assists as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Iafallo, Josh Morrissey and Jonathan Toews scored for the Jets who are 13-5-4 since the Olympic break and will return home to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
AI GETS JETS ON THE BOARD
After giving up the game’s first goal, the Jets played an impressive first period outshooting the Blues 16-12. Winnipeg would tie the game at 9:24 and it was Mark Scheifele collecting the puck behind the Blues net, he spotted Alex Iafallo coming to the front of the net and delivered a perfect pass that Iafallo slammed home for his 13th of the season.