Jets get huge win in St. Louis

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The Blues scored their first goal of the night courtesy of their power play of the night, but the Jets penalty kill shut down the St. Louis man advantage on the next four chances, going four-for-five. The biggest moment came late in the third period with the Jets leading by one and Morrissey took a high-sticking penalty on Jimmy Snuggerud. Winnipeg completely contained the Blues power play not allowing a single shot during that kill, and helped close out the game.

“We went to get aggressive on the goal and we left the middle open, which they were obviously trying to get it to. After that, we didn’t allow any of that stuff to really get inside there. The stuff that was coming was coming from the outside. We did a good job with our sticks, with our lanes," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"The other side for me was that we did a good job with our clears. We had chances, especially in third but also in the second, where there were times where (there were) 50-50 pucks or guys were battling against one versus two and we were finding ways to get the puck and get it down the ice."