Jets at the Worlds - Day 4

A couple of excellent matchups were on the schedule for Day 4 at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships.

USA 4, Czechia 3 (Shootout)

The United States received their biggest challenge of the tournament so far as they had to fight back from two one goal deficits in a game that needed a shootout to determine the winner. Jets 2022 first round pick Rutger McGroarty was held off the scoresheet and ended the night with one shot with 19:38 of ice time.

The Americans (2-1-0-0) currently sit in second place in Group B, one point behind Slovakia (3-0-0-0) who they will face to decide who gets first place in the group. That game is scheduled for New Years Eve.

Sweden 2, Canada 0

Sweden has yet to surrender a goal in three games outscoring their opponents 13-0 after beating Canada tonight. Jets 2022 second round draft pick Elias Salomonsson returned to the Swedish lineup after serving his one game suspension. Salomonsson played 17:03 mainly on the Swedes third defence pairing. Fabian Wagner, the Jets sixth round pick from 2022 started as Sweden's extra forward as Oskar Pettersson took his spot on the second line. Wagner had three shots on goal played 10:43 and was a key part of the PK.

The Swedes clinched first place in Group A with this victory and will close out the round robin on December 31 against rival Finland.