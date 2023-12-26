Jets at the Worlds - Day 1

McGroarty, Wagner and Salomonsson all in action on day one

By Jamie Thomas
Day one of the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships is in the books and all three Jets prospects were in action with their respective countries.

USA 4, Norway 1

2022 first round draft pick Rutger McGroarty played his first game since November 17 today in the Americans win over Norway. McGroarty, the American captain played 16:16 and was on the top line with Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis, 2022 1st round) and Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia, 2022 1st round). McGroarty ended up with one shot on goal and he just missed scoring a goal on a late American power play. The United States will face Switzerland on December 28.

Sweden 6, Latvia 0

2022 second round draft pick defenceman Elias Salomonsson lasted all of 25 seconds into Sweden’s opener with Latvia as he was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct on Latvia’s Emil Veckatins. Latvia generated four shots on that power play but did not score on that man advantage. Fabian Wagner, the Jets 2022 sixth round pick finished the game with 14:34 of ice time and two shots on goal. Sweden will have tomorrow off and return to action on December 28 against Germany.

