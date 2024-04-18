Jets announce year-end award winners for 2023-24 regular season

2324JETS - End of Year Award social graphics_V2_1920x1080_wawanesa_Hellebuyck

WINNIPEG, April 18, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the winners of their regular season year-end awards for the 2023-24 regular season.

The Three Stars Award was presented to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets player to receive the most 'Three Stars' honours in 2023-24. The 30-year-old continued his dominant run for Winnipeg: winning this award six times in the past seven seasons. The Commerce, Mich. native ranks in the NHL’s top-five in wins (2nd: 37), shutouts (T-5th: 5), save percentage (2nd: .921), goals-against average (4th: 2.39), games played (3rd: 60), shots against (3rd: 1,798), saves (2nd: 1,656) and minutes (3rd: 3,567). Jets goaltenders Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit also lead the NHL in goals against (197) and rank second in goals-against per game (2.42).

2324JETS - End of Year Award social graphics_V2_1920x1080_3SA

The Wawanesa Insurance Community Service Award was presented to Jets captain Adam Lowry for his commitment to the community. Lowry is in his 10th NHL season, all with the Jets, and has been a consistent presence on the ice and in the community during his tenure. The 31-year-old’s work off the ice includes a variety of events with the True North Youth Foundation and Project 11, taking a leading role in the team’s hospital visits and other community appearances, and post-game visits with children and lucky fans. Lowry has also been an Ambassador with the Toba Centre for Children & Youth for the past two years in their work to protect children and youth who have experienced abuse.

2324JETS - End of Year Award social graphics_V2_1920x1080_DSA

Finally, the Dan Snyder Memorial Award is awarded each year to the Winnipeg Jets player who embodies perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition, so that his team and teammates might succeed. Defenceman Dylan DeMelo was presented with the Dan Snyder Memorial Award for the 2023-24 season. DeMelo has set new single-season career highs for points (31) and assists (28), while he leads the Jets and ranks second in the NHL with a +45 rating. The London, Ont. native is second on the team in time-on-ice per game (21:47), and he demonstrates his hard work by leading the Jets in blocked shots (136) and shorthanded time-on-ice per game (2:35), while his 164 hits are fourth-most.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Practice Report - Almost there

Coaching in the Cup Final

Josh Morrissey Jets' Nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Three things - Jets clinch home ice

Pregame with Paul - Logan Stanley (Apr. 16, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Practice report - Niederreiter lucky

Three things - Impressive performance

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Apr. 13, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Practice Report - Seizing Opportunity

Three things - Five straight wins for Jets

Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Apr. 11, 2024)

Barlow ready for next opportunity

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

Return of the Whiteout with Andrew Ladd

True North, Province, City and EDW partner on Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties