Jets announce year-end award winners for 2023-24 regular season

WINNIPEG, April 18, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today the winners of their regular season year-end awards for the 2023-24 regular season.

The Three Stars Award was presented to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets player to receive the most 'Three Stars' honours in 2023-24. The 30-year-old continued his dominant run for Winnipeg: winning this award six times in the past seven seasons. The Commerce, Mich. native ranks in the NHL’s top-five in wins (2nd: 37), shutouts (T-5th: 5), save percentage (2nd: .921), goals-against average (4th: 2.39), games played (3rd: 60), shots against (3rd: 1,798), saves (2nd: 1,656) and minutes (3rd: 3,567). Jets goaltenders Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit also lead the NHL in goals against (197) and rank second in goals-against per game (2.42).