Jets announce upcoming Canadian Armed Forces initiatives

WINNIPEG, Dec. 3, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today two upcoming initiatives with the Canadian Armed Forces. The Soldier On Winnipeg Jets Hockey Experience will bring military veterans and the Jets Alumni & Friends together for a hockey camp at the hockey for all centre on Friday, Dec. 6. The Jets will then hold their annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Game on Dec. 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Soldier On Winnipeg Jets Hockey Experience will pair members of the Jets Alumni & Friends with up to 17 ill/injured serving and retired CAF members within the Soldier On community for a hockey camp as part of their recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration. The camp highlights the strong connection between our armed forces and the hockey community as participants take part in drills, receive expert coaching, and play a game with the Jets Alumni & Friends. Media are invited to explore the inspiring connection between hockey and military service, details on the event are included below.

The Winnipeg Jets game on Dec. 8 will welcome the Royal Canadian Air Force Band to sing the national anthems as well as bring live entertainment throughout the game. Military personnel will also be honoured as part of a cheque presentation to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Thanks to the generosity of Season Seat Holders, more than 300 tickets have been donated for military members to attend the Dec. 8 game.

Canadian Armed Forces personnel attending the game are encouraged to be in uniform to be invited to take part in a post-game photo on the ice.