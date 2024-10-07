Jets announce opening day roster for 2024-25 NHL regular season

WINNIPEG, October 7, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following roster moves in advance of setting their opening day roster for the 2024-25 NHL regular season:

• Defenceman Elias Salomonsson and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose.

• Defenceman Logan Stanley has been placed on Injured Reserve.

• Defenceman Ville Heinola has been designated as Injured Non-Roster.

The Jets start the season with 13 forwards, seven defencemen, and three goalies. Twenty of the 23 players on the active roster have previously played for Winnipeg.

LINK: 2024-25 Winnipeg Jets Opening Day Roster

How the Jets were built:

Drafted (9) – Connor, Ehlers, Gustafsson, Hellebuyck, Lowry, Morrissey, Perfetti, Samberg, Scheifele

Trade (11) – Appleton, Barron, Coghlan, DeMelo, Iafallo, Kupari, Miller, Namestnikov, Niederreiter, Pionk, Vilardi

Free Agency (3) – Comrie, Fleury, Kahkonen

