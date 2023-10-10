News Feed

Scheifele honoured to sign seven-year extension with Jets

Scheifele honoured to sign seven-year extension with Jets
Ehlers eyes opening night return

Ehlers eyes opening night return
Jets sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck to seven-year contract extensions

Jets sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck to seven-year contract extensions
Scheifele and Perfetti work well together on and off the ice

Scheifele and Perfetti work well together on and off the ice
Jets closing in on season opening roster

Jets closing in on season opening roster
Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 2

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 2
True North & Winnipeg Jets #GoBlueToba in support of Toba Centre this October

Winnipeg Jets host second annual #GoBlueToba Game in support of Toba Centre this October
GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets (Preseason Game 6)

GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets (Preseason Game 6)
Jets getting healthy at the right time

Jets getting healthy at the right time
Jets Prospect Report: October

Jets Prospect Report: October
Ground Control - Episode 164 (Andrew Paterson & Dan Robertson)

Ground Control - Episode 164 (Andrew Paterson & Dan Robertson)
Jets reduce training camp roster by three players

Jets reduce training camp roster by three players
GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames
Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players
Jets reduce training camp roster by 10 players

Jets reduce training camp roster by 10 players
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators (Preseason Game 4)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators (Preseason Game 4)
Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023

Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 28, 2023
Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 1

Jets announce opening day roster for 2023-24 NHL regular season

Defenceman Ville Heinola will begin the season on injured reserve.

2324_OpeningNightRoster-2568x1444

WINNIPEG, October 10, 2023 – The Winnipeg Jets announced their opening day roster for the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

The Jets start the season with 13 forwards, eight defencemen, and two goalies. Twenty of the 23 players on the active roster have previously played for Winnipeg. Defenceman Ville Heinola will begin the season on injured reserve. Declan Chisholm is the lone rookie on the Winnipeg’s opening day roster.

***VIEW FULL ROSTER***

How the Jets were built:

Drafted (11) – Chisholm, Connor, Ehlers, Gustafsson, Hellebuyck, Lowry, Morrissey, Perfetti, Samberg, Scheifele, Stanley

Trade (11) – Appleton, Barron, DeMelo, Dillon, Iafallo, Kupari, Namestnikov, Niederreiter, Pionk, Schmidt, Vilardi

Free Agency (1) – Brossoit