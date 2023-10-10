Jets announce opening day roster for 2023-24 NHL regular season

WINNIPEG, October 10, 2023 – The Winnipeg Jets announced their opening day roster for the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

The Jets start the season with 13 forwards, eight defencemen, and two goalies. Twenty of the 23 players on the active roster have previously played for Winnipeg. Defenceman Ville Heinola will begin the season on injured reserve. Declan Chisholm is the lone rookie on the Winnipeg’s opening day roster.

***VIEW FULL ROSTER***

How the Jets were built:

Drafted (11) – Chisholm, Connor, Ehlers, Gustafsson, Hellebuyck, Lowry, Morrissey, Perfetti, Samberg, Scheifele, Stanley

Trade (11) – Appleton, Barron, DeMelo, Dillon, Iafallo, Kupari, Namestnikov, Niederreiter, Pionk, Schmidt, Vilardi

Free Agency (1) – Brossoit