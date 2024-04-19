Jets announce 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule 

By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced its schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round.

The Jets will open their Western Conference First Round series at Canada Life Centre for Game One on Sunday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. CT against the Colorado Avalanche followed by another home contest for Game Two on Tuesday, April 23 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The two clubs will then travel to Denver and play Game Three at Ball Arena on Friday, April 26 at 9:00 p.m. CT and Game Four on Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

If necessary, Game Five will take place at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, April 30. Game Six, if needed, is scheduled at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 2 and if the series requires a Game Seven, it will take place at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, May 4. Start times of those games have not been decided.

Game
Date
Time
Location
TV/Radio
1
Sunday April 21
6:00 p.m.
Canada Life Centre
SN, TVAS2, ESPN2/680 CJOB, POWER 97
2
Tuesday April 23
8:30 p.m.
Canada Life Centre
SN, TVAS2, ESPN2/680 CJOB, POWER 97
3
Friday April 26
9:00 p.m.
Ball Arena
SN, TVAS2, ESPN2/680 CJOB, POWER 97
4
Sunday April 28
1:30 p.m.
Ball Arena
SN, TVAS2, ESPN2/680 CJOB, POWER 97
*5
Tuesday April 30
TBD
Canada Life Centre
TBD /680 CJOB, POWER 97
*6
Thursday May 2
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD /680 CJOB, POWER 97
*7
Saturday May 4
TBD
Canada Life Centre
TBD /680 CJOB, POWER 97

*If Necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

