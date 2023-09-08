News Feed

Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster

WPG_YOUNSTARS

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club today announced their roster for the 2023 Rookie Camp that will attend the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. from Sept. 15 – 18.

The group playing in Penticton will practice for the first time at hockey for all centre on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Players suiting up for the Winnipeg Jets in this year's Young Stars Classic include a trio of Winnipeg's recent first round selections in the NHL Draft: Chaz Lucius (2021), Brad Lambert (2022) and Colby Barlow (2023).

Fans can stream the Jets’ Young Stars Classic games live on winnipegjets.com.

This will be the eighth time the Winnipeg Jets are taking part in the Young Stars Classic. The Jets have participated since their inaugural season in 2011-12 with the exception of 2012, when the event was cancelled due to the NHL’s work stoppage, 2019, when the event was not held, and 2020, when the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2023 Young Stars Classic Schedule:
Game
Teams
Date
Time (C.T.)
1
Winnipeg vs Edmonton
Fri, Sept. 15
6:00 p.m.
2
Calgary vs Vancouver
Fri, Sept. 15
9:30 p.m.
3
Calgary vs Edmonton
Sat, Sept. 16
9:30 p.m.
4
Vancouver vs Winnipeg
Sun, Sept. 17
4:00 p.m.
5
Winnipeg vs Calgary
Mon, Sept. 18
1:00 p.m.
6
Vancouver vs Edmonton
Mon, Sept. 18
4:30 p.m.