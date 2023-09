WINNIPEG, September 18, 2023 – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the schedule and roster for their 2023 training camp, which is taking place at hockey for all centre. Jets training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Oct. 6.

Players are available to the media at the completion of their group’s on-ice session. One of the members of the Jets coaching staff will be available to the media following every day of training camp.

VIEW TRAINING CAMP GROUPS

**VIEW TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE**