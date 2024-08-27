Jets and Moose fans invited to annual Fan Fest celebration

WINNIPEG, Aug. 27, 2024 – In preparation for another exciting NHL and AHL season, the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will kick off the 2024-25 campaign with their annual Fan Fest celebration presented by Ticketmaster – a free interactive event taking place at hockey for all centre on Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets are free and will be available to the public Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at winnipegjets.com/fanfest. A limit of eight tickets will be allowed per order.

Fan Fest coincides with the start of Winnipeg Jets training camp, offering a first look at top Jets and Moose players and prospects as they compete for open roster spots. Fans will have the chance to take in one of three on-ice training camp sessions held throughout the day. As seating is limited, event tickets will not guarantee spots in these sessions. Fans are encouraged to begin lining up for the on-ice sessions after 9 a.m. for first-come, first-served seating. Fans who do not get into the first or second sessions can line up for subsequent sessions.

Fun for the whole family, Fan Fest will feature player and personnel interviews on the main stage, entertainment highlighting the Winnipeg Jets cultural initiatives, interactive games and activations both inside and outside hockey for all centre – including inflatables for youth, a Royal Canadian Air Force activation, and an outdoor ball hockey rink for all ages – partner displays,alumni autograph sessions, the opportunity to shoot on Mick E. Moose in the Ice Lab (ages 10 and under) and a video gaming lounge where fans can participate in an NHL 24 tournament for the chance to win prizes, and more. Jet Dogs will be available for purchase along with food and beverages from the Press Box Restaurant and from fan-favourite food trucks outside.

Fans can gear up for the season at Jets Gear’s annual sale featuring a large selection of Jets and Moose merchandise at discounted prices as well as game-used jerseys and equipment. Fans will also have the chance to participate in the Alumni Yard Sale where limited quantities of autographed memorabilia and game-used items will be available from former players includingDustin Byfuglien, Andrew Ladd, Mark Stuart and more.

Fan Fest runs form 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free parking available in the adjacent Assiniboia Downs lot.

Fans can visit winnipegjets.com/fanfest for the latest event information with free mobile tickets available beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at the same link.

2024-25 Winnipeg Jets Key Ticketing Dates

• Winnipeg Jets Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket Memberships on sale now - winnipegjets.com/memberships

• Four, six and eight-game Game Packs on sale now – winnipegjets.com/gamepacks

• Pre-season games on sale now – winnipegjets.com/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Single-game tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at winnipegjets.com/tickets

#