Jets host #HockeyTalks game presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 16

Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 continue work to break mental health stigma with January #HockeyTalks campaign

2324JETS082-03_HockeyTalks_Marketing_1920x1080_v1[18]
By Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, Jan. 2, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets are teaming up with Project 11 for the annual #HockeyTalks Campaign to promote discussions about mental health. Beginning with tonight’s 7 p.m. matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, the campaign will continue through January leading up to the #HockeyTalks game against New York Islanders on Jan. 16, presented by Bell MTS. #HockeyTalks is the NHL’s public awareness campaign that seeks to encourage conversations about mental health to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Over the course of the month, Project 11 will be joined by various mental health organizations in offering information to fans at home games. These include Mood Disorders of Manitoba, Robyn Priest, RAY Inc., Sara Riel, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Pluri-elles, The Link, and the Brandon, NorWest, and Broadway branches of Huddle.

The Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 will emphasize the importance of mental wellness throughout the month through in-game and social media conversations, including showcasing the support of Winnipeg Jets players.

Fans can support Project 11 through the purchase of limited edition #HockeyTalks hoodies available on the concourse at the Jan. 16 game. Player-worn hoodies will be available through online auction from Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. CT to Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. CT.

Media Availability:

Suzi Friesen, True North Youth Foundation Director of Educational Programming will beavailable for interviews beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9 and onward. Please contact Krista Sinaisky at [email protected].

Media can download #HockeyTalks assets at https://winnipegjets.sharefile.com/d-sd36c94931dd346b8978a3ca29d545b15.

Fans can learn more about the Jets’ #HockeyTalks efforts at WinnipegJets.com/HockeyTalks. Project 11 has also compiled a comprehensive list of community resource support organizations and their contact information which can be found on that page, or at the following direct link here.

To learn more about how the True North Youth Foundation works to provide mental health education and resources for youth, please visit ProjectEleven.ca. Teachers can sign up to join the program at any timewith virtual training offered throughout the year.

The topic of mental health is at the forefront for many organizations in January, including Bell Let’s Talk Day on Jan. 24. For more information on Bell Let's Talk Day, visit letstalk.bell.ca.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets

GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets
Three things - Toninato scores game winner in third

Three things - Toninato scores game winner in third
Jets at the Worlds - Day 6

Jets at the Worlds - Day 6
Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Dec. 31, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild
Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild

Three things - Two goals from Niederreiter leads Jets past Wild
Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Dec. 30, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 4

Jets at the Worlds - Day 4
GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak

GROUND CONTROL | Catching up with our friend Dennis Beyak
Huge weekend upcoming for Jets

Huge weekend upcoming for Jets
Jets at the Worlds - Day 3

Jets at the Worlds - Day 3
Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT

Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT
Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Dec. 27, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks
Jets at the Worlds - Day 1

Jets at the Worlds - Day 1
Three Jets prospects at World Juniors

Three Jets prospects at World Juniors
Three things - Jets dominate Bruins

Three things - Jets dominate Bruins