We're back for our first podcast of 2024!

Cole Perfetti joins us in studio to chat about life with his roommate Dylan Samberg. He also recalls memories from his time in Saginaw, growing as an NHL player, and more.

In the second half of the show, Brock McGillis (https://www.brockmcgillis.com/) joins Jamie to discuss the Culture Shift Tour.

The duo chat on his origins as a goaltender in youth hockey, sharing his message with hockey teams across the country, and more!