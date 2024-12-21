GAMEDAY: WIld at Jets

6:00 pm CT - TV: City TV; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

241221_MIN_2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets trip to California ended with a loss as the Jets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in the second half of the back-to-back on Wednesday night. The Jets opened the two-game back-toback set with a 4-3 victory over San Jose. Winnipeg hosts the Minnesota Wild in a Central Division matchup on Saturday night. The Jets have won both meetings against the Wild this season by scores of 2-1 in Winnipeg and 4-1 in St. Paul.

The Jets will hold an optional morning skate at 9:30 at Canada Life Centre. Here are the line rushes and D pairings from practice on Friday.

Logan Stanley will not play tonight or against Toronto on Monday. David Gustafsson was sick.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Despite their loss on Wednesday night, the Jets remain on the top of the league standings with 47 points. Their 23 wins are the most in the NHL and the most in franchise history through the first 34 games. The Jets are 5-2-1 in the last eight games, after losing their previous four.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don't put any more emphasis over Dallas, Colorado, Utah – this is a divisional game and they're sitting right behind us. We want to grow that gap, point-wise. Yeah, it's a big divisional game for us. And I don't think that Minnesota is going to make us change our kind of game plan and how we approach it." - Jets head coach Scott Arniel on hug game against Wild tonight.

News Feed

Jets host first Ukrainian Heritage Night Jan. 2, 2025

Three things - Ducks stun Jets 

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

Three things - Lowry scores winner late in third

Jets sign Kevin He to 3-year, entry level deal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

A Special Trip

Taste testing strange jelly beans with Eric Comrie!

Three things - Hellebuyck wins showdown with Laine

GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

Three things - Vegas steals a win in OT

GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

Three things - Jets begin homestand with 4-1 loss

GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

Three things - Jets first team to 20 wins

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks