GAMEDAY: WIld at Jets

Logan Stanley will not play tonight or against Toronto on Monday. David Gustafsson was sick.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Despite their loss on Wednesday night, the Jets remain on the top of the league standings with 47 points. Their 23 wins are the most in the NHL and the most in franchise history through the first 34 games. The Jets are 5-2-1 in the last eight games, after losing their previous four.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don't put any more emphasis over Dallas, Colorado, Utah – this is a divisional game and they're sitting right behind us. We want to grow that gap, point-wise. Yeah, it's a big divisional game for us. And I don't think that Minnesota is going to make us change our kind of game plan and how we approach it." - Jets head coach Scott Arniel on hug game against Wild tonight.