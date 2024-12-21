GAMEDAY: WIld at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets trip to California ended with a loss as the Jets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in the second half of the back-to-back on Wednesday night. The Jets opened the two-game back-toback set with a 4-3 victory over San Jose. Winnipeg hosts the Minnesota Wild in a Central Division matchup on Saturday night. The Jets have won both meetings against the Wild this season by scores of 2-1 in Winnipeg and 4-1 in St. Paul.
The Jets will hold an optional morning skate at 9:30 at Canada Life Centre. Here are the line rushes and D pairings from practice on Friday.