GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets closed out their short two-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. The Jets next host the Utah Hockey Club on Friday for their second meeting in the past five days. Winnipeg opened the road trip with a 5-2 loss to Utah on Monday in their first ever visit to Salt Lake City.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Check back here later in the day for any changes to the lineup.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets will face a Central opponent for the third consecutive game on Friday, they are an NHL-best 13-5-0 against the Central Division. Their penalty kill has been operating at a 93.8% rate (46-for-49) in those games. Mark Scheifele leads the team against the Central with 14 points (6G, 8A).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That’s sort of the growth of our team, part of our leadership group, knowing that we had to be a lot better than we were. Nobody was happy (with Monday), like I mentioned to you. Nobody was happy with how we played in Utah. Just to come out like we did and play as strong as we did, to keep a real good hockey team, keep their offensive chances down and just kind of stick with the game plan, it was a strong effort by everybody.” – Jets head coach Scott Arniel after 3-2 win over Colorado.

