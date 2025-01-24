GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets closed out their short two-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. The Jets next host the Utah Hockey Club on Friday for their second meeting in the past five days. Winnipeg opened the road trip with a 5-2 loss to Utah on Monday in their first ever visit to Salt Lake City.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 10:30 CT at Canada Life Centre. Check back here later in the day for any changes to the lineup.

Every game day tune into “The Check In” at 12:30 CT.