GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

6:30 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play the second half of a two-game homestand on Wednesday when the San Jose Sharks make their only trip to Canada Life Centre this season. The Jets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night in the first game of the homestand.

The Jets and Sharks have split their two meetings so far this season with Winnipeg winning their game in San Jose in early January. 

The Jets will hold an optional skate this morning but from seeing the lines in practice the past couple of days, the lines and defence pairings will remain the same as Saturday.

Make sure you check back here to see if there are any changes to the lineup.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are part of a three-horse race for first place in the NHL’s Central Division with a record of 31-14-5. Winnipeg is three points behind the Dallas Stars and one behind the Colorado Avalanche, but have two games in-hand on Dallas and three games in-hand on Colorado. The Jets are second in the Central Division with a .670 points percentage, which is also tied for fifth in the NHL. 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I've said this before: One of the biggest parts of our job is to manage the schedule and manage the days off and manage when to practice and manage when to travel. That plays a big part of it. We're happy with what we've done so far. We know we're getting enough rest." - Head coach Rick Bowness on managing the teams schedule.

