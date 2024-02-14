GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play the second half of a two-game homestand on Wednesday when the San Jose Sharks make their only trip to Canada Life Centre this season. The Jets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night in the first game of the homestand.
The Jets and Sharks have split their two meetings so far this season with Winnipeg winning their game in San Jose in early January.
The Jets will hold an optional skate this morning but from seeing the lines in practice the past couple of days, the lines and defence pairings will remain the same as Saturday.