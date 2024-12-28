GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets became the first team to hit the 50-point mark after their 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 23. The Jets had four days off for Christmas, but will get back to action on Saturday night when they host the Ottawa Senators for their first meeting of the season.

The Jets will hold an optional skate at 9:30 CT at Canada Life Centre.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Winnipeg’s power play went 1-for-2 against Toronto. It was the fifth straight game that they have scored on the power play. They have had a streak of six games with a power play goal just once this this season. The Jets power play has gone 11-for-25 (44%) in the past seven games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I’d expect it to be a little sharper than last year’s game in Chicago. You travel and go to the morning skate, and those days usually feel a little jammed, feeling your way through the first period. You know, both teams are playing well. I’d expect it to be a pretty well played game. I think having a practice day helps that.” - Jets captain Adam Lowry on having the day of practice before playing a game out of the Christmas break.