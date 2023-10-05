GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets (Preseason Game 6)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their final preseason game tonight when they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre.

The line-up is expected to have more of a veteran presence for the final preseason tilt, however head coach Rick Bowness was unsure on Wednesday if Nikolaj Ehlers would be ready to play.

In the meantime, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey hopes tonight's game will be helpful in their preparation for the season opener on October 11th.

"Some guys are trying to get themselves ready to go, some guys are trying to make the team. As a group we’re trying to get ourselves ready, get our systems dialed in for day one when it matters," said Morrissey yesterday.

"Nobody's won the Stanley Cup in the preseason but at the same time you know, the habits you bring into your game either as individuals or as the systems that we’re trying to learn or improve on or sharpen from last year. Those are the things that we’re looking at each day so its been a good camp."

Stay tuned for lineup and other information throughout the day.