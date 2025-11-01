GAMEDAY: Penguins at Jets

While the Jets try to find their 5v5 game, special teams and especially goaltending have been doing their part to get wins. Both Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie have been consistently good, head coach Scott Arniel really likes how his back-up goaltender has been performing.

“The schedule is gonna get where it's going here, we just went through a five in eight stretch and needed him, and it’s gonna go even harder. We've kind of go sort of month to month mapped out with Helle and Comms and he's going to have to play,” said Arniel.

“And then, last year, he gave us fantastic goaltending, and didn't always win for him, didn't get the run support. So far. Knock on wood is the guys have been good in front of him.”

Comrie is 2-0 with 2.50 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

“Once again, I was really happy with my games. But for myself, it’s just going out there and preparing every single day, because you just don’t know when you’re going to get into the game,” said Comrie.

“For myself you just have to put your best foot forward and be ready for whatever comes my way.”

The Penguins roll into the Manitoba capital atop the NHL standings and are coming off a 4-1 win in St. Paul over the Minnesota Wild. Evgeni Malkin leads the way with 17 points and of course, Sidney Crosby is not far behind with 15 points.

“Yeah, I mean, they've gotten points in eight straight games, and obviously they've made a coaching change, and they've there's some, there's some different looks to them about how they play, and they're led by one of the greatest players that has played in this game,” said Arniel.

“When you have those types of players, they've probably got, in my opinion, three Hall of Famers on that team, and they've got some good depth in guys that some young guys now are in their lineup, and they're playing well.”

For Scheifele, facing Crosby and learning from the ageless wonder has been a small part of why he has found success in his career.

“Obviously Sid’s probably one of the best in the world at it. It’s just a matter of watching guys and working on things in practice. And working on things in the gym to get better at that,” said Scheifele.

“It’s always a work in progress. Everything in hockey is a work in progress. You just gotta continue to try and improve and try to get better. That’s about it.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 CT.