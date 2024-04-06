GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

3:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

ST. PAUL - The Winnipeg Jets conclude the season series with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

The Jets (46-24-6) have been victorious in all three of the previous meetings between the two clubs this season, and will be playing in their first game since clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Thursday's win over Calgary. Overall, the Jets have won two consecutive games and are trying to chase down the Colorado Avalanche for second spot in the Central Division.

As for Minnesota (36-30-9), they're coming off a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday and are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. After Saturday's game, the Wild begin a five-game road trip with stops in Chicago, Colorado, Vegas, San Jose, and Los Angeles. Minnesota is currently 10 points back of Los Angeles for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

With the early puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

