GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

DALLAS - The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game road trip tonight with a battle for top spot in the Central Division.

The Jets (37-15-5) have won four games in a row to tie the Dallas Stars for top spot, but Winnipeg holds four games in hand. A 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday gave the Jets a 16-3-1 record against divisional opponents this season.

However, two of those three regulation losses came against the Stars (35-17-9) in November. On top of that, Dallas will be looking to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday - another team vying for top spot in the division.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at American Airlines Center at 11:30 am CT, so stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available.

