GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

SAN JOSE - The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game road trip with a stop in San Jose to take on the Sharks.

It's the first of three meetings between the two clubs this season, and it comes with the Jets looking to extend their win streak to five games. Winnipeg (16-8-2) has prevailed in each of the first two stops on the road trip (Colorado and Anaheim) and will close out the road trip on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

As for the Sharks (8-17-3), tonight's game is just a brief stop at home for a team that has just returned from a six-game road trip that saw San Jose go 3-2-1.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at SAP Center, so stay tuned for all the line-up updates as they come available.

