GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250226_OTT_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

KANATA - The Winnipeg Jets open a quick two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Jets (41-14-3) have won a franchise record 10 games in a row thanks to a 2-1 overtime comeback victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Winnipeg also picked up a win in the first meeting of the season with the Senators at Canada Life Centre back on December 28, 2004, with Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi, and Nikolaj Ehlers helping the team erase a 2-0 deficit on the way to a 4-2 final score.

The Senators (29-24-4) have lost four in a row, including a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Saturday in their first game back from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Ottawa could be getting some injured bodies back in the line-up, but more will be known closer to game time.

The Jets will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

