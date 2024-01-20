GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators

OTTAWA - The Winnipeg Jets are in the nation’s capital to start a three-game road trip when they face the Ottawa Senators for the first time this season this afternoon at 2 CT.

Winnipeg (29-10-4) is on a roll right now having won 13 of their last 17 games and remain in first place in the Central with 62 points. Today will be third of nine straight contests against Eastern Conference opponents for the Jets, who are 12-1-3 against the east this season.

The Jets have gone 33 games without allowing more than three goals in a game, two games shy of tying the NHL record (set by Minnesota in 2015).

There won’t be a morning skate so it’s likely Rick Bowness will stay with the lineup that he had against the Islanders on Tuesday. Forward Mark Scheifele (lower body) won’t play today and will be re-evaluated Monday ahead of the teams game in Boston. Bowness did not say who will start in goal following practice on Friday.