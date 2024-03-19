GAMEDAY: Jets at Rangers

NEW YORK - A five-game road trip continues tonight for the Winnipeg Jets as they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Jets (43-19-5) have won two in a row, outscoring their opposition (the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets) 12-1 in that span. However, their game will be tested against the Rangers (45-19-4), who currently hold down top spot in the Metropolitan Division and are second overall in the National Hockey League with 94 points.

New York outlasted Winnipeg in their only other meeting of the season, which came at Canada Life Centre on October 30. The Jets had goals in regulation from David Gustafsson and Nikolaj Ehlers, but ultimately fell in overtime by a 3-2 final.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at Madison Square Garden at 10:30 am CT, so stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available.

