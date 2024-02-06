GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins

PITTSBURGH - The Winnipeg Jets will play their first two games coming out of the All-Star weekend on the road beginning tonight against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The Jets (30-12-5) went into the break with a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but tonight's line-up in Pittsburgh will look much different than that night at Canada Life Centre.

Newly acquired forward Sean Monahan is expected to make his Jets debut on a line with Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers - based on how practice lin rushes have looked the last two days - and Mark Scheifele, who has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury, is also "ready to rock," as he said following practice on Sunday in Winnipeg.

Pittsburgh went into the break with three losses in their last four games, but did earn a 3-2 overtime victory over Monahan's former team - the Montreal Canadiens - in their last outing before the All-Star festivities.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at 11:30 EST/10:30 CST today, so stay tuned for more line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ MONDAY'S COVERAGE***