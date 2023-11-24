GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

SUNRISE - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game road trip tonight as they conclude the season series with the Florida Panthers tonight.

The Jets (11-5-2) are looking to build off a 3-2 overtime win in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, and with a victory the Jets would extend their season long win streak to five.

In the first game of the season series, Winnipeg earned a 6-4 win over Florida at Canada Life Centre on October 14.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

