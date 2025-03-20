GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers

EDMONTON - A three-game road trip comes to an end for the Winnipeg Jets tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers for the second time this season.

The first meeting occurred way back in October, in the first game of the season for both teams, as the Jets skated to a 6-0 victory at Rogers Place. Both rosters look much different since that night, but the Jets are looking to wrap up the road trip with a victory. Doing so would ensure a winning record on the three-game trip, which began with an overtime win in Seattle before Tuesday's setback in Vancouver.

The Jets (47-18-4) hold down top spot in the Central Division and have a 22-13-0 record on the road. The Oilers (40-24-4) are one of three teams in the Pacific Division with at least 20 wins at home (they currently have 21) and will be playing the second game of a three-game stretch on home ice. In their last outing, Edmonton earned a 7-1 win over Utah, pushing their win streak to three.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at Rogers Place, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com