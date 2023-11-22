GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

TAMPA - The Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) begin a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) at Amalie Arena.

It's a clash between two teams on three-game win streaks, with the Jets looking for their first four-game streak of the season.

“You always want to build off the previous game,” Vladislav Namestnikov said after Tuesday’s 40-minute skate. “We’ve strung together a couple good games here. We have to keep building on it, each game, and get better and better. Hopefully we can get more wins here.”

Usually a full pre-scout of the opposition requires going through video clips of previous games, but this one is a little different for associate coach Scott Arniel and the Jets coaching staff.

The team flew into Tampa on Monday afternoon, and later that evening, the group watched every second of the Lightning's Atlantic Division tilt with the Boston Bruins.

The Lightning prevailed in overtime after captain Steven Stamkos tied the game with five seconds left in regulation.

“It was a fun game to watch, lots of chances,” said Arniel. “Boston is obviously having a real good year, but so is Tampa. They’ve been on a roll here too. Their transition game, their top players, they’ve been doing a lot of good things - even without their number one goaltender. Probably the biggest thing though is that their transition has been real good.”

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

