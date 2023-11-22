News Feed

GROUND CONTROL | Eating hot dogs with John Garrett

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling

Vilardi closing in on return

Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Pride beyond the parade

Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season

Meet Kendall, our third HFC ambassador

Vilardi back skating with Jets

Three things - Connor keeps on scoring

Pregame with Paul - Morgan Barron (Nov. 14, 2023)

GROUND CONTROL | Making the ultimate smoothie with Mason Appleton

GAME DAY: Devils at Jets

Jets prepare for the Devils

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

TAMPA - The Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) begin a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) at Amalie Arena.

It's a clash between two teams on three-game win streaks, with the Jets looking for their first four-game streak of the season.

“You always want to build off the previous game,” Vladislav Namestnikov said after Tuesday’s 40-minute skate. “We’ve strung together a couple good games here. We have to keep building on it, each game, and get better and better. Hopefully we can get more wins here.”

Usually a full pre-scout of the opposition requires going through video clips of previous games, but this one is a little different for associate coach Scott Arniel and the Jets coaching staff.

The team flew into Tampa on Monday afternoon, and later that evening, the group watched every second of the Lightning's Atlantic Division tilt with the Boston Bruins.

The Lightning prevailed in overtime after captain Steven Stamkos tied the game with five seconds left in regulation.

“It was a fun game to watch, lots of chances,” said Arniel. “Boston is obviously having a real good year, but so is Tampa. They’ve been on a roll here too. Their transition game, their top players, they’ve been doing a lot of good things - even without their number one goaltender. Probably the biggest thing though is that their transition has been real good.”

The Jets will hold a morning skate on Wednesday, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ TUESDAY'S COVERAGE***