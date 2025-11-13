GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

SEATTLE – The Winnipeg Jets (10-6-0) might have revenge on their minds when they take on the Seattle Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena.

After all, it was the Kraken (7-4-5) that came into Canada Life Centre back on October 23 and snapped Winnipeg’s five-game win streak by handing the Jets a 3-0 loss.

To even up the three-game season series, the Jets will need to do a lot of the same things that earned them a 5-3 victory in Vancouver on Tuesday.

“Our 50-50 battles were a lot better. That’s five-on-five, that’s special teams and power play with a couple big goals. It was nice to get back on track,” said Josh Morrissey of the win, which snapped a three-game losing skid for the Jets.

“Everybody wanted to step up when you lose a few games in a row,” he said. “We had a great meeting (Tuesday) as a group and talked about what our identity is. I felt like everyone raised their intensity level. As a leader on the team, you want to be part of leading that charge.”

And lead he did.

With the Jets down to five defencemen early in the second period, Morrissey played 24:23 – the second most on the team behind only Neal Pionk’s 25:13 – and recorded three points, his fourth multi-point game in his last nine outings.

“When you lose a defenceman and you’re down to five early in the second period, you know he’s one of the guys - his minutes are going to go way up,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “I thought all of them did a really good job of making sure they were at their best. I thought our forwards, we talked about them doing some heavy lifting with only five D. I thought they did a real good job of not giving up odd-man situations, odd-man rushes the other way - which we did a lot of in Anaheim.”

There were plenty of improvements in Winnipeg’s game from the three losses in California to open the six-game road trip. Now in Seattle, it’s about bringing those habits to the forefront yet again.

The back-to-back William Jennings Trophy winners have allowed 42 goals against this season, the sixth fewest in the National Hockey League heading into action on Wednesday.

Arniel loved how his team protected the “guts of the ice” against Vancouver, while captain Adam Lowry liked how the group’s forecheck put pressure on the Canucks – shift after shift.

“Right from the start of the game (Mark Scheifele’s) line goes out and has a great shift, sustains some pressure, and we’re able to build some momentum off that. (Jonathan Toews’) line gets a big goal for us just to get us feeling good,” Lowry said. “We know when we play to our systems, to our structure, and we execute the game plan, we’re a real good hockey team.”

Morning skate will be the best indication of how the Jets line up against the Kraken, so stay tuned for more information.

As for the Kraken, they’ve dropped two straight games by a score of 2-1. The first came on Sunday against Dallas in regulation, the second on Tuesday in a shootout to Columbus.

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert is stressing a shot-first mentality to his group.

“If you look at the shot attempts we’ve had, let’s go through the last three games, we’ve had X number of shot attempts - about 187 to be exact - we’ve had over 100 of those blocked or missed the net,” said Lambert after Seattle’s practice on Wednesday. “There’s your formula for having success is to get more of those attempts on net. We have great structure in our defensive zone, we need to get better structure in the offensive zone.”

Still, Seattle is third in the Pacific Division and are 4-1-3 at home. Offensively, Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz lead the way with five goals and 11 points. It was Schwartz, the 33-year-old product of Melfort, SK, that scored twice in Seattle’s win over Winnipeg back in October.

Puck drop is set for 9 pm CT.