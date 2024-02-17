GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

9:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

JetsCanucks
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets open a quick two-game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Jets (32-14-5) have won two in a row thanks to a perfect home stand at Canada Life Centre, which produced victories over Pittsburgh and San Jose. As for the Canucks (37-12-6), they extended their win streak to three with a 4-1 victory at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate on Saturday, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

