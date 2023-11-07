GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

ST. LOUIS - A three-game road trip concludes tonight for the Winnipeg Jets as they take on the St. Louis Blues for the second time this season.

The Jets (5-4-2) won the first meeting of the season between the two Central Division clubs by a score of 4-2 back in October. Tonight, both teams come in with some momentum, as the Jets earned a 5-3 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, while the Blues (5-4-1) have won two straight games.

Stay tuned for all the line-up information as it comes available. The Jets will hold a morning skate at Enterprise Center at 11:30 am CT.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

