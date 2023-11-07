News Feed

Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale

Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17

Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

Jets eager to begin run of divisional games

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards

Jets Prospect Report: November

Ehlers hitting his stride

Three things - Jets lose 3-2 in OT to the Rangers

Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Oct. 30, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

Three things - Jets end road trip with 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Oct. 28, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Jets start road trip with win in Detroit

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

ST. LOUIS - A three-game road trip concludes tonight for the Winnipeg Jets as they take on the St. Louis Blues for the second time this season.

The Jets (5-4-2) won the first meeting of the season between the two Central Division clubs by a score of 4-2 back in October. Tonight, both teams come in with some momentum, as the Jets earned a 5-3 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, while the Blues (5-4-1) have won two straight games.

Stay tuned for all the line-up information as it comes available. The Jets will hold a morning skate at Enterprise Center at 11:30 am CT.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

