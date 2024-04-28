GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

DENVER - The Winnipeg Jets will try to even their series with the Colorado Avalanche today at Ball Arena in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Colorado has won the last two games after Winnipeg took Game 1, so the Jets will try to earn a split in Denver to send the series back home to Canada Life Centre all tied up at two.

With the early puck drop, neither team will hold a morning skate. Jets head coach Rick Bowness will meet the media on Sunday morning, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

***READ SATURDAY'S COVERAGE***