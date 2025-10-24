GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_25.10.24CGY
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are right back to work as they host the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre tonight (TSN3, 680CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets fired 32 shots at Seattle Kraken netminder Joey Daccord but could not find a way to beat him in a 3-0 loss ending their five-game win streak.

“I liked a lot of what happened in the first, I liked a lot of what happened in the third. The second was loose. We didn’t get any zone time. We got cute, kind of trying to stickhandle our way through the neutral zone,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“In the first, we got it deep and got it back. In the third period, we did the same thing. You know what, they’re good. They’re a good defensive team and their goaltender stood tall.”

One positive that came from the loss is that the Jets stayed out of the penalty box as Winnipeg only had to kill off one minor penalty Thursday night.

“It was a lot better, obviously. We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Arniel.

“We were able to be rolling our lines and getting five-man units out there. If you stay out of the box, it certainly helps.”

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show "The Check In" with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas. Watch it live at 12:30 CT or later in the day on YouTube, Facebook or X.

The Jets have done a great job over the past three seasons at putting losses behind them but at the same time learning from what did and didn’t work. They will be looking to be more direct to start the game against the Calgary Flames.

“Just play quick. That was the biggest thing we talked about. Not setting up behind the net. Not getting three forwards slow and trapped in the neutral zone. Come back and support, get speed, come together,” said Kyle Connor who had a team leading six shots on goal.

“You just play a lot quicker like that once one guy starts skating it kind of gets everybody moving. Move our feet more, you beat a guy, it is a lot of one-on-one battles all across the ice. So, you get your feet moving, beat a guy, draw somebody to you and it breaks down their coverage and gets everybody else moving.”

Winnipeg will face Calgary for the second time in five days after beating the Flames on Monday in Alberta 2-1. That game was also a tight checking affair, but it lacked flow with all the penalties that were called. Neal Pionk is expecting his team to bounce back especially with getting to the net a lot more and getting shots through.

"Like it's you can't just shoot, just to shoot, but it's the mentality of getting them turned around and trying to create second opportunities," said Pionk.

"So, they have to turn around and try to find a rebound. And I thought we did an okay job of that. I think we can be a little better, and we'll improve."

The Jets will not have a morning skate today after playing last night so check back here later in the day for more information.

Puck drop is scheduled at 7 CT.

News Feed

THREE THINGS: Jets fail to beat Daccord in loss to Kraken

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kraken at Jets

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

BLOG: Morrissey moves past Buff

BLOG: Where Membership Meets Memories

THREE THINGS: Toews scores first goal as a Jet in win

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flames

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

THREE THINGS: Scheifele becomes Jets all-time points leader

PROJECTED LINEUP: Predators at Jets

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

THREE THINGS: Scheifele pulls even with Wheeler

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flyers

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

BLOG: Hitting the ice in Philadelphia

RELEASE: Jets Town Takeover returns to celebrate rural fans

BLOG: PK off to great start

Jets host Child Advocacy Night Oct. 18 in support of Toba Centre