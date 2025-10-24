GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are right back to work as they host the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre tonight (TSN3, 680CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets fired 32 shots at Seattle Kraken netminder Joey Daccord but could not find a way to beat him in a 3-0 loss ending their five-game win streak.

“I liked a lot of what happened in the first, I liked a lot of what happened in the third. The second was loose. We didn’t get any zone time. We got cute, kind of trying to stickhandle our way through the neutral zone,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“In the first, we got it deep and got it back. In the third period, we did the same thing. You know what, they’re good. They’re a good defensive team and their goaltender stood tall.”

One positive that came from the loss is that the Jets stayed out of the penalty box as Winnipeg only had to kill off one minor penalty Thursday night.

“It was a lot better, obviously. We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Arniel.

“We were able to be rolling our lines and getting five-man units out there. If you stay out of the box, it certainly helps.”

