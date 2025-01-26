GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

5:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets began their two-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night. The Jets host the Calgary Flames in their final game of the homestand on Sunday.

The Jets have rebounded nicely from their Monday night loss in Salt Lake City and have won two straight outscoring their opponents 8-4.

“We knew the game on Monday wasn’t (up to) our standard. I feel like we responded well the last two games. We dug in, we’ve been in a battle , we’ve gotten inside and we’ve had contributions throughout our lineup," said Dylan DeMelo.

"So, it’s been good. We’ve got to continue to do it. We’ve got a big game. A strong Calgary team that doesn’t give you much and we’ve obviously just seen them. Hopefully we can do some things better in tomorrow’s game than we did the last time we played them.”

The last time Winnipeg hosted the Flames, they dominated Calgary outshooting them 39-22 but ran into a red-hot goaltender in Dustin Wolf.

“It’s the familiarity, I guess, in regards to their systems and how they play," said DeMelo.

"At the end of the day though, it’s about our game and making sure that we’re bringing our A-game and doing what we do right because we feel that when we do that, we’re a tough team to beat against anybody.”

Even though the Jets lost 3-1 to the Flames, there was lots to like about their game. They generated plenty of chances in the offensive zone but they realize that they will have to do more to get in front of whoever Calgary starts in goal today.

“Yeah, I think quality, for sure. Getting inside and getting some better looks and some traffic. Obviously, (Dustin) Wolf is having a really good season and we think he saw a lot of pucks," said DeMelo.

"Not that we made the job easy on him, but it’s something where we can make the job harder on him and maybe create some havoc and some second opportunities that are in close, instead of being one and done - or things of that nature. We did a lot of good things, for sure, probably deserved a better result. But there was stuff internally that we could have done better.”

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show "The Check In" at 10:30 CT today:

The fact the Jets have won their last two games without their captain Adam Lowry (upper body) speaks volumes about the depth that they have. Friday night, Rasmus Kupari filled in for Lowry between Nino Niederreiter and Mason Appleton on the Jets third line and the trio dominated play at both ends of the ice.

"They went head to head with the McBain line — there's big guys on that line — and most of the shifts were against them." Kup recognized that he has a role that he needs to play that. He has the skill set -- he can skate, he can shoot the puck, he has those things. But the other things — faceoffs, penalty kill, playing against the other teams top six, [more] than he used to," said Scott Arniel.

"He's kind of thrown into that role, and like Gus, he's taken the opportunity and made the most of it. It's not so much everybody replacing Adam. It's that maybe their ice time increases and their on the ice for a different reason than they maybe normally are."

The Jets head coach also mentioned David Gustafsson who scored his first goal of the season on Thursday. The Swedish forward has been taking advantage of the playing time he's been getting as he will play in his 14th consecutive game today.

"Probably cause he's playing on a regular basis. Not going in and out of the lineup," said Arniel.

"I think that's just with anybody, kind of up to speed and not thinking about anything other than just going out and doing what they do best."

Gustafsson echoed his coaches comments and now has points in two consecutive games including a nice pass to Morgan Barron on Wednesday in Denver.

"I mean, like I’ve been getting a lot more confidence when I'm playing right now, and maybe earlier in the season, I would have just, like, dumped that puck down, or, like, not doing anything with it," said Gustafsson.

"But now, I mean, I saw an opportunity and I went for it, and that's small steps forward you gotta take."

The Jets have won seven of the past 10 games against Calgary at home (7-2-1), including holding the Flames to two or fewer goals in six of those 10 games.

