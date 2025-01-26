GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets began their two-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night. The Jets host the Calgary Flames in their final game of the homestand on Sunday.

The Jets have rebounded nicely from their Monday night loss in Salt Lake City and have won two straight outscoring their opponents 8-4.

“We knew the game on Monday wasn’t (up to) our standard. I feel like we responded well the last two games. We dug in, we’ve been in a battle , we’ve gotten inside and we’ve had contributions throughout our lineup," said Dylan DeMelo.

"So, it’s been good. We’ve got to continue to do it. We’ve got a big game. A strong Calgary team that doesn’t give you much and we’ve obviously just seen them. Hopefully we can do some things better in tomorrow’s game than we did the last time we played them.”

The last time Winnipeg hosted the Flames, they dominated Calgary outshooting them 39-22 but ran into a red-hot goaltender in Dustin Wolf.

“It’s the familiarity, I guess, in regards to their systems and how they play," said DeMelo.

"At the end of the day though, it’s about our game and making sure that we’re bringing our A-game and doing what we do right because we feel that when we do that, we’re a tough team to beat against anybody.”

Even though the Jets lost 3-1 to the Flames, there was lots to like about their game. They generated plenty of chances in the offensive zone but they realize that they will have to do more to get in front of whoever Calgary starts in goal today.

“Yeah, I think quality, for sure. Getting inside and getting some better looks and some traffic. Obviously, (Dustin) Wolf is having a really good season and we think he saw a lot of pucks," said DeMelo.

"Not that we made the job easy on him, but it’s something where we can make the job harder on him and maybe create some havoc and some second opportunities that are in close, instead of being one and done - or things of that nature. We did a lot of good things, for sure, probably deserved a better result. But there was stuff internally that we could have done better.”

