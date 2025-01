STAT(S) OF THE DAY: The Jets (31-12-3) are currently second in the NHL standings. Winnipeg is on a five-game point streak (4-0-1) and is 8-2-2 over the past 12 games. They lead the league with 31 wins which also stands as the most in franchise record to this point of a season. The Jets lead the league in goal differential at plus-54 which also is a franchise record.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "We’re in a one-goal game (Thursday), we’re in a tied scenario. There was a sense of calm on the bench. There wasn’t any panic. We were getting lots of shots. Certainly at times, we felt we were controlling the play but there wasn’t a sense of frustration. That’s something that over time, we’ve done a much better job at in my time here, is sticking with the plan and believing in each other." Jets assistant coach Marty Johnston on the maturity of the team.