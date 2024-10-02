GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

CGY_2568x1444 Gameday
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - Tonight the Winnipeg Jets will play their final preseason home game as they begin a home and home series with the Calgary Flames at 7 CT at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets lineup tonight will look pretty close to the one that will take to the ice in Edmonton on October 9th. However, there are still some battles going on as the weekend approaches.

“Yeah. We talked about having opportunities and battling for jobs. Guys have taken that have tried to put their best for forward and tried to make it hard on us. And they have. For us, we’re taking a look at different setups, not only in games, but also in practice," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"We’re trying to put some people with different partners, maybe on defence, maybe a different line, just to get a different feel for as we’re going. At the same time, make sure our big guys are all getting their touches and the amount of ice time they need.”

MORE TO COME...

