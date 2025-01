STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Winnipeg led all NHL teams in wins (57), points (117), and goals against per game (2.41) in the 2024 calendar year, while setting franchise records in all three categories. The Jets began the 2024-25 season as the ninth team in NHL history to start the season off on an eight-game win streak. They also made history, becoming just the fourth franchise all-time to have a regular season win streak of 16 or more games. Winnipeg begin the New Year on top of the NHL standings with a record of 27-11-1.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The effort is there. It’s just (about) finding ways to kind of make those plays at the end of the game. We’re a resilient group. We know that. We’ll reset, go home and kind of get on a streak here.” - Jets forward Morgan Barron after the loss in Denver on New Years Eve.